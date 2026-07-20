Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Azerbaijan exported 12.431 billion cubic meters of natural gas in gaseous form worth $4.105 billion in January-June 2026, Trend’s calculations based on data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan show.

According to the committee, compared with the same period last year, the value of exports decreased by $437 million, or 9.6%, while the volume increased by 66 million cubic meters, or 0.5%.

The committee reported that Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover amounted to $24.661 billion in January-June 2026.

According to the agency's calculations, this is $261 million, or 1.1%, higher than in the same period last year.

Exports accounted for $16.32 billion of the total foreign trade turnover, while imports amounted to $8.341 billion.

The committee said export volumes increased by $3.442 billion, or 26.7%, during the reporting period, while imports decreased by $3.181 billion, or 27.6%.

As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a positive foreign trade balance of $7.979 billion. According to Trend’s calculations, this is 5.9 times higher, or $6.623 billion more, than the figure recorded in the same period last year.

Earlier, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen told Trend in an exclusive interview that the European Union has significantly increased natural gas imports from Azerbaijan in recent years, with the European market now accounting for about half of Azerbaijan’s total gas exports.

"In January this year, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline underwent its first expansion — an additional 1.2 billion cubic meters per year, which means additional gas supplies to the European market in 2026. The economic impact should also not be overlooked: since the launch of the Southern Gas Corridor, it has become an important driver of growth for Azerbaijan’s economy. Gas exports to Italy, Greece and Bulgaria generated around 24 billion euros in revenue by 2024 since the start of commercial supplies through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline. This is real, tangible growth," he said.