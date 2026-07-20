Kazakhstan’s Passenger Transportation receives four ISO certifications

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Passenger Transportation JSC, Kazakhstan’s national passenger railway operator and a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), has received international certification for its integrated management system under four ISO standards.

This is reported by the company's press service.

The certification was issued by international certification body CERT International s.r.o. following a multi-stage audit of the company’s management processes.

Passenger Transportation JSC was certified under ISO 9001:2015 for quality management, ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management, ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health and safety management, and ISO 50001:2018 for energy management.

According to the company, preparations for the certification process were carried out throughout 2025 and included staff training, revision of internal documentation and standardization of operational procedures.

Before the external audit, the company conducted internal assessments across its regional divisions. The final certification audit was held in May 2026, when CERT International s.r.o. specialists reviewed documentation and operational processes across 16 structural divisions and held discussions with company employees.

"Obtaining international certifications confirms the company's compliance with best global management practices. Adherence to ISO 9001 standards helps streamline business processes, minimize disruptions, and consistently improve the quality of services provided. ISO 14001 helps reduce environmental impacts and enhance environmental management effectiveness. ISO 45001 aims to ensure safe working conditions, reduce industrial risks, and prevent injuries. ISO 50001, meanwhile, promotes the rational use of fuel and energy resources, improves energy efficiency, and reduces non-production costs," the company notes.

The ISO certification covers areas related to service quality management, environmental practices, workplace safety and energy efficiency.

The company said it will continue monitoring compliance with the standards through regular internal procedures and annual supervisory audits conducted by international inspectors.