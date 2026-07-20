Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for July 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has published the official exchange rates for July 20.

According to the CBA, the official rate of the US dollar holds steady at 1.7 manat.

The euro is set at 1.9456 manat, while the Turkish lira stands at 0.0360 manat. Meanwhile, 100 Russian rubles are valued at 2.1745 manat.