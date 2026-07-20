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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for July 20

Economy News 20 July 2026 09:31 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for July 20
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Economic Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has published the official exchange rates for July 20.

According to the CBA, the official rate of the US dollar holds steady at 1.7 manat.

The euro is set at 1.9456 manat, while the Turkish lira stands at 0.0360 manat. Meanwhile, 100 Russian rubles are valued at 2.1745 manat.

Code Exchange rate
USD 1,7
EUR 1,9456
AUD 1,1895
BYN 0,5854
AED 0,4628
KRW 0,1149
CZK 0,0804
CNY 0,251
DKK 0,2603
GEL 0,6474
HKD 0,2168
INR 0,0176
GBP 2,2893
SEK 0,1763
CHF 2,1066
ILS 0,5596
CAD 1,2138
KWD 5,5025
KZT 0,3609
QAR 0,4663
KGS 0,0195
HUF 0,5376
MDL 0,0968
NOK 0,1766
UZS 0,0141
PKR 0,6113
PLN 0,4486
RON 0,3714
RUB 2,1745
RSD 0,0166
SGD 1,3173
SAR 0,4527
xdr 2,3101
TRY 0,036
TMT 0,4857
UAH 0,038
JPY 1,0472
NZD 0,9959

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