Transit, AI, and factories become new pillars of Kazakhstan-China cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Economic cooperation took center stage during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's working visit to China.

The negotiations, meetings with executives of China's leading corporations, and participation in the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2026) demonstrated that cooperation between Astana and Beijing is moving well beyond traditional commodity trade. The focus is increasingly shifting toward technology, industrial development, the digital economy, and transport infrastructure - sectors expected to shape Kazakhstan's economic development for years to come. The steady expansion of bilateral trade has created a solid foundation for this transition.

China has remained one of Kazakhstan's largest trading partners and a key source of foreign investment for several years. Bilateral trade reached $43.8 billion in 2024, up 9% year-on-year, before climbing to a record $48.7 billion in 2025. During the first five months of 2026, trade expanded by another 27% to $22 billion. If this pace continues, annual trade could approach $55-60 billion this year. The two countries continue to pursue their long-term objective of raising bilateral trade to $100 billion.

That target featured prominently during talks between President Tokayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shanghai. The two leaders signed a Trade and Economic Cooperation Program and a Roadmap for 2027-2030 designed to accelerate joint projects, expand investment cooperation, and move bilateral trade closer to the long-term goal.

At the same time, Kazakhstan increasingly views China not only as its largest export market but also as a strategic partner in technology cooperation and the joint creation of higher value-added industries rather than simply expanding trade volumes.

"Kazakhstan is consistently interested in comprehensively strengthening our permanent and strategic partnership with China. In recent years, the political dialogue between our states has significantly intensified," Tokayev said during the talks with Xi.

Addressing representatives of Chinese businesses, the Kazakh president highlighted the scale of bilateral economic ties.

"Last year, bilateral trade volume reached $49 billion, a record high. China invested over $30 billion in Kazakhstan's economy. Currently, more than 8,500 enterprises with Chinese capital are successfully operating in Kazakhstan. Among them, such major companies as CNPC, CITIC, and Huawei are particularly noteworthy. We highly value the significant contribution of Chinese businesses to the modernization of the Kazakh economy. In recent years, our countries have successfully implemented numerous important joint projects. As a result, we have created jobs, introduced advanced technologies, and strengthened industrial cooperation," Tokayev said.

The Kazakhstan-China Business Forum translated that agenda into concrete outcomes. More than 70 commercial agreements worth over $15 billion were signed, covering artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, transport, mechanical engineering, agriculture, finance, and manufacturing.

Separately, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan Railways) concluded industry-specific agreements worth approximately $400 million covering the digitalization of the transport sector, as well as the development of port infrastructure, terminals, and logistics facilities.

Transport remained one of the central themes of the visit as Kazakhstan continues strengthening its position as one of Eurasia's key transit hubs within China's Belt and Road Initiative.

"Currently, 13 international transport corridors pass through the country. Approximately 85% of rail traffic between China and Europe passes through Kazakhstan. Over the past fifteen years, the government has invested over $35 billion in developing transport and logistics infrastructure. We are building new railway lines and expanding cargo capacity along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor," Tokayev said.

He noted that work is continuing on new railway projects, expansion of the Middle Corridor's capacity, and the development of a unified digital freight ecosystem based on the Smart Cargo platform.

Technology featured just as prominently throughout the visit. Tokayev's participation in WAIC underscored Kazakhstan's ambition to position itself not only as a transit hub but also as a regional center for digital innovation. Speaking at the conference, he proposed launching the Kazakhstan-China Digital Bridge initiative and declaring 2027 the Year of Kazakhstan-China Joint AI Initiatives. Kazakhstan also proposed hosting the inaugural meeting of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) in Astana and establishing its Central Asia regional office there.

In his address, Tokayev emphasized that artificial intelligence should become a development tool accessible to all countries.

"No country should remain just a consumer of AI. Every state must have the opportunity to build its own human capital, digital infrastructure, and institutional capacity. It is once again a matter of justice and fairness. Our common task is to ensure that artificial intelligence serves the interests of the economy and society, while remaining under the skillful and sensible control of humanity," he said.

The technology agenda was reinforced during bilateral meetings with leading Chinese companies. Kazakhstan discussed joint projects with Huawei, Xiaomi, and CATL, the world's largest electric vehicle battery manufacturer, which is considering building Central Asia's first EV battery gigafactory in Kazakhstan. The parties also explored expanding cooperation in cloud computing, AI infrastructure, data processing capacity, electric vehicle manufacturing, and intelligent transport systems.

Traditional sectors of the economy also remained firmly on the agenda. Chinese companies continue expanding their presence in Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry, petrochemicals, critical minerals, and agriculture. Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan aims to become Central Asia's leading agricultural hub by integrating artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital technologies into the sector.

The outcomes of the visit suggest that bilateral cooperation is evolving beyond the signing of individual contracts. The agreements reached indicate that Kazakhstan and China are entering a new phase of their strategic partnership, with technology, industrial cooperation, and value-added production becoming its principal drivers. For Astana, this reflects a broader effort to move beyond an economy primarily driven by raw material exports and strengthen its position as a regional center for logistics, advanced technologies, and the digital economy.

The structure of the agreements - including the Trade and Economic Cooperation Program, the 2027-2030 Roadmap, and sector-specific packages covering artificial intelligence, transport, and energy - suggests that both countries are seeking to place bilateral relations on a more systematic and long-term footing rather than relying on individual projects. If the agreements reached in Shanghai are fully implemented, the visit could mark the beginning of a new stage in Kazakhstan's economic modernization.