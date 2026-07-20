Turkmenistan approves equipment procurement deal with Germany’s Vietz GmbH

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree authorizing Turkmengas State Concern to conclude a contract with Germany’s Vietz GmbH for the supply of specialized technical equipment.

This was reported by the press service of the Turkmen government, following a digital meeting of the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

"Particular importance is placed on expanding cooperation with leading international partners, in particular, with a company from the Federal Republic of Germany. This is a clear result of the favorable conditions created by the President of Turkmenistan and Hero Arkadag for the development of Turkmen-German business cooperation," the statement of the government says.

According to the government, the equipment supplied by Vietz GmbH will be used at Turkmengas production facilities as part of efforts to update technical infrastructure in the country’s gas industry.

During the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Guvanch Agadzhanov reported on measures to improve the material and technical base of Turkmengas and the implementation of projects related to the development of the gas sector.

President Berdimuhamedov noted the importance of continuing modernization efforts at gas production facilities and instructed relevant authorities to ensure the timely implementation of the agreement.

"The main goal of this technical cooperation is to increase natural gas production through the modernization of technical resources. It is necessary to ensure the efficient operation of the new equipment and its use in accordance with established requirements," the president said.

Following the approval of the contract, Turkmengas and Vietz GmbH will coordinate issues related to equipment delivery and implementation timelines.