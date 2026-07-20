Commission-free cash withdrawal campaign on Yelo installment cards!

Yelo Bank has launched a fantastic summer campaign for installment cardholders! Until July 31, cash withdrawals with Yelo installment cards at Yelo Bank ATMs are completely commission-free. Get the cash you need immediately without paying any extra fees and bring your plans to life!



Along with this advantageous campaign, the Yelo installment card offers brilliant benefits for your daily shopping:

Enjoy a grace period of up to 70 days;

Credit line from 400 to 10,000 manats;

Convenience of paying for purchases in installments for up to 24 months;

Card validity period of 5 years and a credit term of up to 48 months.

On top of that, new customers getting the card receive a special gift — a one-month "Welcome" cashback category! This means earning high cashback percentages in selected categories.



Yelo installment card: https://ylb.az/taksitkart.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!