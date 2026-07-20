Turkmenistan launches agricultural preparations for grain and cotton cycles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Turkmenistan has launched preparations for the upcoming cotton harvest and winter wheat sowing campaigns as part of seasonal agricultural activities across the country.

This was reported by the press service of the Turkmen government, following a digital meeting of the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Tangryguly Atahallyev presented a report on the progress of agricultural works during the meeting. The report covered the current condition of cotton fields, preparations for harvesting and measures related to the upcoming winter wheat sowing season.

According to the report, farmers across Turkmenistan are carrying out maintenance work on cotton fields, including inter-row cultivation, fertilizer application and irrigation activities in line with established agricultural practices.

"To lay the foundation for next year's wheat harvest, fields are being ploughed and leveled, and seeds, agricultural machinery, and tools for the upcoming sowing season are being prepared. Furthermore, to improve water supply and the reclamation of agricultural land in the regions, as well as to ensure the rational and efficient use of water resources, reservoirs are being filled, and irrigation and drainage networks are being cleaned," the report says.

The meeting also addressed preparations for the next wheat production cycle. Agricultural enterprises are carrying out land preparation works, including plowing and leveling fields, as well as processing seed materials and repairing agricultural equipment ahead of the autumn sowing season.

In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture is implementing measures related to water management, including maintaining reservoir capacity, cleaning irrigation canals and improving drainage systems.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed relevant authorities to ensure proper organization of harvesting and sowing activities, maintain quality control over agricultural operations and monitor irrigation and fertilization processes.