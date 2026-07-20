Spain claims second World Cup title after extra-time victory over Argentina

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Spain lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy for the second time in their history after edging defending champions Argentina 1-0 in an intense final that was decided in extra time.

The decisive goal came from Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, who entered the match in the 62nd minute as a substitute for Mikel Oyarzabal. Torres found the net in the 106th minute, finishing from close range after Nico Williams redirected Pedro Porro's cross into his path.

Argentina were forced to play the closing stages with 10 men after Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández was sent off in the 90th minute. Referee Slavko Vinčić showed Fernández a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsí.

Spain controlled much of the contest in New Jersey, producing numerous scoring opportunities before finally breaking the deadlock in extra time. Argentina struggled to threaten throughout the match, with their first shot on target not coming until the 117th minute, when Lionel Messi's effort was blocked.

The South American side had been seeking to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup title, but they were unable to overcome a well-organized Spanish side. Even Messi was unable to make a decisive impact against Luis de la Fuente's team.

Despite late pressure from Argentina, Spain held firm to secure the victory and claim their first World Cup title since their triumph over the Netherlands in the 2010 final in South Africa.