Turkish Defense Ministry shares post on National Leader Heydar Aliyev's Remembrance Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has shared a post on the day of remembrance for the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the ministry's publication on its X page said, Trend reports.

"We commemorate the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, with respect on the 22nd anniversary of his death. We'll pass on the slogan of the late Heydar Aliyev 'We are one nation, two states' as a legacy from generation to generation, and we'll always continue to be one and equal with our Azerbaijani Turkic brothers," the publication emphasized.

December 12th is the annual Memorial Day for Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, marking the anniversary of his death in 2003, a day where Azerbaijanis honor his pivotal role in establishing the nation's statehood, stability, and development through ceremonies, tributes, and laying flowers at his memorial in Baku's Alley of Honors.