bp delivers its fifth major startup ahead of schedule this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. bp has delivered its fifth major startup ahead of schedule this year, Trend reports via the company.

bp delivered the Atlantis Drill Center 1 expansion project two months ahead of its original schedule by utilizing existing subsea inventory, drilling and completing wells more efficiently, and streamlining offshore execution planning,

The Atlantis Drill Center 1 expansion is the second in a series of new projects bp is planning in the US Gulf of America between now and the end of the decade that are expected to enable bp to boost its capacity to produce more than 400,000 boe/d from the US offshore region by 2030.

In August 2025, bp started up the Argos Southwest Extension project, a three-well subsea tieback that is adding 20,000 boe/d barrels a day of gross peak annualized average oil production to our Argos platform. In 2027, bp plans to deliver Atlantis Major Facility Expansion, which will further increase production from the Atlantis field using existing infrastructure.

In addition to the Atlantis Drill Center 1 expansion project, bp started up major projects this year in Trinidad and Tobago (2), the UK North Sea, Egypt, Mauritania and Senegal, as well as Argos Southwest Expansion in the Gulf of America – contributing to its plan to deliver 10 major project startups globally by 2027.

bp is Atlantis’ operator with 56% working interest. The co-owner is Woodside Energy (44% working interest).