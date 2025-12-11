US-brokered peace framework - credible basis for normalizing Azerbaijan-Armenia relations – Moody’s

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The US-brokered peace framework is a credible basis for normalizing the Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, Trend reports via Moody’s.

“Risks from the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict will linger, but we believe it is unlikely that the conflict will escalate to the extent that it will significantly hamper policymaking and their economic and fiscal prospects in 2026. The US-brokered Armenia-Azerbaijan peace framework, which was concluded in August 2025, provides a credible basis for normalising relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” said Moody’s in its latest report.

The rating agency believes that the risks will not derail the two countries' strong growth momentum.

On August 8 in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) to unblock regional communications.

During the same meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia” and signed a joint letter to the current OSCE Chairperson regarding the closure of the OSCE Minsk process, the OSCE Chairperson’s personal representative for the conflict discussed at the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group.