Tajikistan, Kuwait discuss expanding economic and investment co-op

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 10. Tajikistan and Kuwait reviewed prospects for strengthening cooperation in economics, trade, and investment during a meeting in Kuwait City between Tajikistan’s Ambassador Zubaydullo Zubaydzoda and Kuwait’s Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy Dr. Subaikh Abdulaziz Abdulmuhsin Al-Muhaizim, Trend reports via the Embassy of Tajikistan in Kuwait.

Dr. Al-Muhaizim, who also serves as Acting Minister of Finance and Minister of Economic Affairs and Investment, as well as Co-Chair of the Tajikistan–Kuwait Joint Intergovernmental Commission, discussed with the ambassador the implementation of the outcomes of the Commission’s fourth meeting on economic, trade, scientific, and technical cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on advancing mutually beneficial initiatives and reaffirmed their interest in expanding collaboration across key sectors. They also underscored the importance of maintaining active dialogue within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission to support ongoing projects and identify new opportunities for partnership.

The primary axis of cooperation is development assistance provided by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED). To date, the KFAED has allocated approximately $200 million to finance critical infrastructure projects in Tajikistan across key sectors.

A recent, major commitment highlights this relationship. In December 2024, the KFAED signed a loan agreement to allocate $100 million in financing for the construction of the Rogun HPP (disbursed in six tranches). This direct investment solidifies Kuwait's role in Tajikistan's energy security strategy.

The meeting specifically addressed the implementation of the outcomes of the Fourth Session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission (held in early 2025). Key results from that session included the development of a draft roadmap to expand cooperation in trade, investment, and tourism; discussions on launching direct flights between Dushanbe and Kuwait; consideration of a proposal to create a joint airline with Kuwaiti investment to modernize aviation infrastructure.

Despite robust financial cooperation, the direct bilateral trade volume remains very low. Tajikistan's exports to Kuwait in 2024 totaled only around $43,260, primarily consisting of articles of apparel and edible fruits, indicating vast untapped potential for commercial exchange that the Intergovernmental Commission aims to unlock.