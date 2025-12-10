Uzbekistan, Türkiye eye new opportunities to boost Turkish capital inflow

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 10. Uzbekistan and Türkiye have discussed expanding the participation of Turkish investments and capital in the Uzbek market, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The issue was raised during a meeting between representatives of the Department of International Relations of the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, officials of the Uzbek Embassy in Türkiye, and representatives of Turkish business circles operating in Uzbekistan.

The meeting focused on comprehensive preparations for the upcoming session of the Uzbek-Turkish High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, as well as on exploring new areas for expanding Turkish capital involvement in bilateral cooperation.

The sides also went over existing challenges tied to rolling out joint projects and initiatives, along with steps to boost the business environment and investment conditions further.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to consistently develop and expand bilateral cooperation ties and to continue systematic interaction in the identified priority areas.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Türkiye amounted to $2.43 billion from January through October 2025. According to official data, this figure shows a slight decrease compared to the $2.46 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

