Kazakhstan, Bahrain discuss escalation in Middle East

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 2. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa discussed the current situation in the Middle East during a phone call, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

During the talks, Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan’s support and solidarity with the people of Bahrain amid challenging times. He voiced concern over missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Bahrain and other countries not involved in the war against Iran.

Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan favors de-escalation of tensions and supports peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

In response, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa thanked President Tokayev for Kazakhstan’s consistent support and confirmed Bahrain’s intention to further enhance bilateral cooperation, focusing on trade, economic, and investment ties.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. On the morning of February 28, Israel and the U.S. began launching strikes on Iran from land, sea, and air.

