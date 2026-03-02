EU backs de-escalation, calls for diplomatic solution in Middle East – von der Leyen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The situation in the Middle East remains volatile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X, Trend reports.

“First, there is renewed hope for the long-suffering people of Iran. We strongly support their right to determine their own future. Second, we must do everything possible to de-escalate and stop the conflict spreading,” she said.

She underscored that regional stability is of the utmost importance, highlighting that the only lasting resolution is a diplomatic one.

"This means a credible transition for Iran which includes the halt to both the nuclear and ballistic programmes, as well as an end to destabilising action in the region," von der Leyen added.

She added that the overall situation will be discussed at a meeting of the Security College, noting that from energy to nuclear, migration to security, Europe must be prepared for the fall-out from recent events.