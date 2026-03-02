Spring campaign for micro businesses from Yelo Bank!

Spring is here, nature is waking up, and businesses are coming to life! Yelo Bank is launching a special spring campaign for micro-entrepreneurs who want to breathe new life into their businesses and scale their plans.



As part of the campaign, entrepreneurs can obtain micro-loans of up to 100,000 AZN with interest rates starting from just 10% per annum and zero commission. Taking the pace of business development into account, we offer a grace period of up to 12 months and a flexible repayment schedule of up to 48 months. Thanks to this grace period, entrepreneurs can direct their initial profits toward further growth rather than loan repayments.



If you want to combine the joy of the season with success in your business, stop by your nearest Yelo Bank branch. Or, grow your business without stepping away from your work—apply online, let our specialists conduct the analysis right at your business location, and get your loan on the spot.



Let this spring be the start of a new chapter for your business! More details: https://ylb.az/mikrokredit.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!