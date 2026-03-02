Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani FM talks to his Kazakh colleague on latest military escalation

Politics Materials 2 March 2026 12:30 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, engaged in a phone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart, Yermek Kosherbayev, on March 2, where the discussion focused on the situation following the recent military escalation in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The ministry reports that both ministers voiced significant concern regarding the escalating situation, highlighting that any further deterioration could represent a serious threat to regional security and stability.

The officials also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between consular divisions in the diplomatic missions of both countries and coordinating support for their citizens.

Additional topics of shared relevance were also addressed during the conversation.

