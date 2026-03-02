Azerbaijani FM talks to his Kazakh colleague on latest military escalation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan’s
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, engaged in a phone
conversation with his Kazakh counterpart, Yermek Kosherbayev, on
March 2, where the discussion focused on the situation following
the recent military escalation in the region, the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs told Trend.
The ministry reports that both ministers voiced significant
concern regarding the escalating situation, highlighting that any
further deterioration could represent a serious threat to regional
security and stability.
The officials also highlighted the importance of strengthening
cooperation between consular divisions in the diplomatic missions
of both countries and coordinating support for their citizens.
Additional topics of shared relevance were also addressed during
the conversation.
