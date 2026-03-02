Commissioner Jørgensen to visit Azerbaijan to discuss energy security, clean energy transition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Tomorrow, Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen will be in Baku to strengthen and deepen the energy partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the European Commission.

He will co-chair the 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial meeting and the 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial meeting with Parviz Shahbazov, Minister for Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The annual meetings gather representatives from partner governments, institutions and companies, to take stock of and make progress on the joint commitments to their strategic, mutually beneficial energy partnership.

“Azerbaijan plays a significant role in EU's efforts to diversify away from Russian fossil fuels. Gas imports through the Southern Gas Corridor contribute to a more diversified, reliable and secure gas supply in Europe, in line with the goals of REPowerEU. Moreover, Azerbaijan's abundant renewable energy resources present excellent opportunities for European companies and Azerbaijan's economic growth. Strengthening cooperation remains vital for the shared energy security, competitiveness and decarbonisation goals,” said the European Commission.

In Baku, the Commissioner will also hold bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani officials, as well as with the Minister for Energy of the Republic of Moldova, Dorin Junghietu.

At the end of the Ministerial Meetings, Commissioner Jørgensen and Minister Shahbazov will hold a joint press point.