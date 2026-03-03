Circulation of Visa cards in Kazakhstan sees notable increase
Visa remains at the forefront of Kazakhstan’s payment card market. As of February 1, 2026, the tally of Visa cards in circulation in Kazakhstan hit a whopping 41.69 million cards.
