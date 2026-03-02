Uzbekistan, Spain discuss escalating Middle East situation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 2. Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares Bueno, discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East, the Uzbek foreign minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We exchanged views on the escalating situation in the Middle East, emphasizing that strict respect for international law, de-escalation, and dialogue remain the only viable path toward sustainable peace,” Saidov stated.

He added that the sides also reviewed the steady development of bilateral relations. The ministers welcomed the holding of the Uzbekistan-Spain Business Forum in Madrid and reaffirmed their mutual interest in expanding cooperation across priority areas.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East have intensified following stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The second round of talks held on February 17 ended without progress. Subsequently, the United States increased its military presence near Iran, deploying more than 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation followed a third round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Conducted under U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, the negotiations were viewed as a final opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreement was reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program.

On the morning of February 28, Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets from land, sea, and air, further heightening regional tensions.

