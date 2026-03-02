Azerbaijan puts off compulsory health insurance co-financing until 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The introduction of co-financing within the framework of compulsory health insurance in Azerbaijan has been postponed until 2027, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the amendment to the law "On health insurance" approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The amendment stipulates that the specified co-financing amount is set to be disbursed starting January 1, 2027.

To recall, the co-financing amount was initially scheduled for disbursement starting January 1, 2026.

The co-financing amount is the part of the losses or damages caused as a result of an insured event that is not covered by compulsory health insurance coverage and is paid by the insured.

The amount is paid directly by the insured to the medical institution that provided medical services or to the pharmacy organization that dispensed the medicines.

The amount of insurance payment paid to the medical institution and pharmacy organization by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority is reduced by the amount of the co-financing amount.

When using medical services directly related to a specialized medical examination without applying for primary medical and sanitary assistance, the insured must pay the co-financing amount.

The co-financing amount and the cases in which it is applied are determined by the service envelope for medical services and by the positive list for medicines, with the exception of the above paragraph.

