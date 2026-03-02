Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Moldova explore new opportunities for co-op in energy sector

Oil&Gas Materials 2 March 2026 13:21 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan and Moldova have discussed new opportunities for cooperation in the field of natural gas and renewable energy, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

''On the eve of the Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, we held a meeting with Dorin Junghietu, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Moldova, to explore new cooperation opportunities in the fields of naturalgas and renewableenergy,'' the publication reads.

