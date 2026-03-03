Israel launches new airstrikes on Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Israeli Air Force has carried out a new wave of strikes against Tehran, hitting dozens of headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and various Iranian security forces, Trend reports, citing the Israeli army's press service.

The attacks targeted headquarters, bases, and regional command centers of Iran’s internal security services, more than a dozen Ministry of Intelligence offices, and numerous IRGC special forces sites.

The army added that missile launchers, weapons factories, and air force infrastructure belonging to the IRGC were also subjected to heavy strikes.