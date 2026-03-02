KazTransOil unveils strong domestic contract share in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 2. In 2025, the total share of contracts signed by KazTransOil JSC with domestic suppliers of goods reached 79%, Trend reports via the company.

Local content represented 60% in goods and 82% in works and services. In monetary terms, the total value of procurement with domestic content amounted to 105 billion tenge (approximately $211 million). Contracts with local manufacturers accounted for 11 billion tenge ($22 million), which included 10 off-take agreements for products under the Samruk-Kazyna new production support program - six more than the previous year.

The company identified the largest project as a contract for a centrifugal pumping unit, which is used to transport commercial crude oil that had previously been sourced exclusively from abroad.

KazTransOil emphasized that the use of domestically produced goods not only ensures the seamless operation of its production infrastructure but also fosters the growth of the local industry.

In 2025, KazTransOil transported 45.12 million tons of oil through its main pipeline system, marking a 1% increase from 2024 and a record high over the past seven years. The total oil cargo turnover across KazTransOil’s pipeline system reached 36.002 billion ton-kilometers, a 1% rise from the previous year. The company’s aggregated oil cargo throughput amounted to 46.057 billion ton-kilometers, reflecting a 2% increase compared to 2024.

All USD conversions are made at the official National Bank rate as of February 24, 2026: 1 USD = 497.33 KZT.