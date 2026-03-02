Iranian ambassador expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. I would like to
express my sincere gratitude to the Azerbaijani state and its
people for their support and solidarity with Iran, Mojtaba
Demirchilou, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said at a press
conference, Trend
reports.
He noted that high-level contacts have been established between
the two countries, and during a phone conversation between the
foreign ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan, it was emphasized that
Azerbaijan would not allow any attacks against Iran.
The ambassador also stated that Iran is currently exercising its
legitimate rights, which have prompted its military actions.