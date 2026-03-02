Iranian ambassador expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 2 March 2026 11:45 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Azerbaijani state and its people for their support and solidarity with Iran, Mojtaba Demirchilou, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said at a press conference, Trend reports.

He noted that high-level contacts have been established between the two countries, and during a phone conversation between the foreign ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan would not allow any attacks against Iran.

The ambassador also stated that Iran is currently exercising its legitimate rights, which have prompted its military actions.

