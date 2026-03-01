Iran vows Supreme Leader’s killing will not go unanswered

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will never go unanswered, Trend reports.

He said that Iran will make every effort to ensure those responsible for the incident regret their actions.

Pezeshkian also noted that the Iranian government expresses condolences over the Supreme Leader’s death and has declared a 40-day mourning period and a 7-day nationwide holiday.

It is recalled that on February 28, Israeli airstrikes on Tehran killed Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and members of his family.

Earlier today, Israel carried out a preventive strike against Iran (Tehran) to eliminate threats to the state. Later, Israel closed its airspace and switched to a state of emergency restrictions. A second wave of Israeli airstrikes on Iran then began. Shortly afterward, Iran also closed its airspace.

It was later reported that the attack on Iran was a joint operation by Israel and the United States. In turn, Donald Trump announced the launch of a military operation by the US Armed Forces against Iran. Information subsequently emerged about the targets of Israel’s strikes on Iran. Shortly afterward, Iran launched its first wave of missiles toward Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu also made a statement amid the start of the operation against Iran. It was later reported that a second wave of missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israel.

Some time later, a state of emergency was declared in Israel. It was subsequently reported that Iran had attacked 14 US military bases in the region. Closer to the evening, Iran began a wave of retaliatory strikes using ballistic missiles.