Turkmenistan, EU explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 28. Turkmenistan and the European Union discussed ways to expand cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations, Trend reports.

The talks were held following a meeting between Turkmen Ambassador to Brussels, Sapar Palvanov, and the Permanent Representative of the Slovak Republic to the EU, Juraj Nociar.

During the exchange, the diplomats highlighted the importance of maintaining high-level contacts, enhancing the legal and contractual framework, and exploring new areas of cooperation reflecting mutual interests.

Particular attention was paid to the evolving EU-Central Asia partnership, with the aim of advancing it to a strategic level.

Earlier, Ambassador Palvanov stated that the European direction is among the key priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy for 2026. He made this remark during a meeting with Jan Dusik, Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Climate Action.