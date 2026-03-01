Azerbaijan, Iran discuss military escalation in region

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. On March 1, 2026, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The conversation focused on the situation arising from military operations in Iran and the military escalation in the region.

The Iranian Foreign Minister provided information on the current situation and the measures taken.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed serious concern over the tragic escalation of the situation in the region. He conveyed condolences regarding the death of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and innocent civilians.

Hope was expressed for the prompt cessation of military actions and for resolving the existing situation solely in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, through dialogue and diplomatic means.

It was also emphasized that the territory of Azerbaijan cannot be used by any country against neighboring and friendly Iran.

During the telephone conversation, an exchange of views was also held on other matters of mutual interest.