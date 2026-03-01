Iranian media declares that Ali Khamenei remains fully engaged in ongoing developments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is “firmly and decisively directing what is happening on the ground,” Trend reports, citing the official Iranian media.

The sources emphasized that the Supreme Leader remains fully engaged in overseeing ongoing developments and decision-making processes.

No further details were provided.

Earlier, some outlets had claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader had been killed during airstrikes carried out by Israel and the United States (US).

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.