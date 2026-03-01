Azerbaijan counts dollar transactions via Interbank Card Center by late Jan. 2026
By late January 2026, Azerbaijan processed over 21,000 payment transactions through the Interbank Card Center, showing a decrease in both the number and value of transactions compared to the previous year. Last January, the figures were higher.
