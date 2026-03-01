Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss allied relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. On March 1, 2026, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The tense security situation in the region and the ongoing military escalation were discussed during the call.

Deep concern was expressed over the situation, which is seriously affecting peace and security in the region.

The importance of restraint by the parties to the conflict, preventing the expansion of military confrontation, and taking steps to reduce tensions was emphasized.

The necessity of resolving differences in accordance with the norms and principles of international law through political dialogue and diplomatic means was underlined.

Within the framework of the telephone conversation, issues arising from the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the continuation of high-level contacts, and prospects for developing cooperation in various fields were also discussed.