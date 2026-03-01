IRGC announces third, fourth waves of operation against U.S. and Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched the third and fourth waves of “Operation True Promise 4,” Trend reports, citing the Public Relations Office of the IRGC.

According to the statement, the new waves are being carried out continuously against a wide range of US and Israeli military and security targets, using more advanced missiles with greater precision and force than those deployed in “Operation True Promise 3.”

The Public Relations Office said key targets include the naval base in the port of Haifa, warship bases in Haifa, the Ramat David airbase, the Ministry of Defense in the Kirya area, the military industrial village of Beit Shemesh, and a military industrial center in Ashdod.

The IRGC also declared its readiness to expand and intensify operations, including conducting controlled strikes against both stationary and mobile targets in the region using Iranian missiles and drones.

The statement warned that subsequent waves would be “more destructive and many times larger than Operation True Promise 3,” citing previous operational experience and proactive measures.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.