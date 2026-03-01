Iranian armed forces prepare new step for severe retaliation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Iranian armed forces will take another step to carry out severe retaliation, Trend reports, citing a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The sixth wave of Iran’s defensive operation, “True Promise 4,” was carried out in full force against Israeli territory and U.S. military bases in the region.

Targets of the attacks reportedly include 27 U.S. military bases, the top command of the Israeli army, and a major defense-industrial complex in Tel Aviv.

The statement also emphasizes that the Iranian armed forces will retaliate ruthlessly.

Earlier today, Israel carried out a preventive strike against Iran (Tehran) to eliminate threats to the state. Later, Israel closed its airspace and switched to a state of emergency restrictions. A second wave of Israeli airstrikes on Iran then began. Shortly afterward, Iran also closed its airspace.

It was later reported that the attack on Iran was a joint operation by Israel and the United States. In turn, Donald Trump announced the launch of a military operation by the US Armed Forces against Iran. Information subsequently emerged about the targets of Israel’s strikes on Iran. Shortly afterward, Iran launched its first wave of missiles toward Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu also made a statement amid the start of the operation against Iran. It was later reported that a second wave of missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israel.

Some time later, a state of emergency was declared in Israel. It was subsequently reported that Iran had attacked 14 US military bases in the region. Closer to the evening, Iran began a wave of retaliatory strikes using ballistic missiles.