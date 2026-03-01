Death toll among Afghan soldiers in clashes with Pakistan rises to 352

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The number of Afghan soldiers killed in clashes with Pakistani forces has reached at least 352, with more than 535 injured, according to a statement by Attaullah Tarar on the social media platform X, Trend reports.

According to Tarar, airstrikes were carried out on 41 targets in the neighboring country. He said the Pakistan Army destroyed 130 Afghan outposts and took control of another 26. In addition, Pakistani forces reportedly destroyed more than 171 Taliban armored vehicles.

Earlier reports indicated that 331 Afghan servicemen had been killed.

Fighting resumed on the Pakistani-Afghan border on the evening of February 26. Kabul announced the launch of a military operation in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes.

Khwaja Asif stated that his country and the Taliban government in Afghanistan are in a state of open armed conflict.