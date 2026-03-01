Iran’s UN envoy denies nuclear allegations, calls for restraint amid US-Israel strikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, rejected Western claims regarding Tehran’s nuclear program and called for restraint amid recent military actions by the United States and Israel, Trend reports.

“I also categorically reject the assertion made by the representative of France, the United Kingdom, and certain other Western members regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program. These claims lack a factual and legal basis,” Iravani said at the UN Security Council.

He criticized the rationale provided by Washington for the strikes, noting that “the justification advanced by the representative of the United States today are illegal and entirely devoid of legal foundation,” and stressed that preemptive action or claims of imminent threats “cannot legitimize aggression.”

Iravani said the recent operations by the United States and Israel amounted to “an unprovoked and premeditated aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” with civilian areas reportedly affected.

While highlighting the severity of the situation, he urged all parties to exercise caution and respect international law, emphasizing the importance of dialogue to prevent further escalation.