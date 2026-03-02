Uzbekistan urging its citizens to hold off on any travel plans to Middle East

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 2. Uzbekistan has advised its citizens to temporarily postpone planned pilgrimages, business, tourism, and other travel to the Middle East until the situation in the region stabilizes, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, the recommendation follows the escalation of tensions in the Middle East and the introduction of temporary airspace restrictions by several countries, which have significantly disrupted international flight operations.

As a result, nationals of many countries, including citizens of Uzbekistan, are facing difficulties due to flight cancellations and delays, the closure of transit routes, and other logistical challenges.

In order to ensure the safety of its citizens and protect their legal interests, the authorities have urged travelers to delay non-essential trips to the region until further notice.

Uzbek nationals currently overseas are urged to stay calm and alert, steer clear of crowded places, adhere strictly to local laws and regulations, and keep in regular touch with Uzbekistan’s diplomatic missions and consular offices.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. On the morning of February 28, Israel and the U.S. began launching strikes on Iran from land, sea, and air.

