Russia’s UN envoy condemns US and Israel strikes on Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya condemned the United States and Israel for launching military strikes on Iran, calling the actions “an unprovoked act of armed aggression” against a sovereign UN member state, Trend reports.

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on Iran, Nebenzya said the attacks targeted senior political leadership and civilian nuclear facilities. “In real time, we are getting reports from the Iranian authorities about casualties, including among the civilian population. More than 200 people have died in 24 provinces of the country,” he noted.

He expressed particular concern over a strike on a girls’ school in Minab, reporting that 85 children were killed. “We sincerely express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the victims, and we wish a swift recovery to the injured,” Nebenzya added.

Finally, he pledged that Russia would take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of its citizens in Iran.