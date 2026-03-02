Israel strikes senior Hezbollah members in Beirut

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The Israeli army carried out a series of strikes on targets in Beirut in response to rocket attacks by the Hezbollah movement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on its Telegram channel.

"Earlier, the IDF carried out a targeted strike against senior Hezbollah members in the Beirut area. The IDF also struck a Hezbollah leader in southern Lebanon," the report says.

It is noted that the strikes on Lebanon were carried out in response to rocket attacks by Hezbollah in northern Israel.