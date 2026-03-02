UK issues guidance on entry to Azerbaijan via Iran land border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The UK government has issued guidance for British nationals seeking to enter Azerbaijan via the land border with Iran, Trend reports via the Government of UK.

According to the statement, the border between Azerbaijan and Iran remains closed. However, British nationals may be able to cross at the Astara border crossing with special authorization from the Government of Azerbaijan, facilitated by the British Embassy in Baku.

British citizens seeking entry into Azerbaijan are advised to contact the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) before traveling to the Astara crossing, indicating whether the request is being made from Iran or from the UK on behalf of a relative. Other land border crossings into Azerbaijan remain closed.

"British nationals will need to provide personal details (name, date of birth, passport information). The British Embassy will provide confirmation and a code from the Azerbaijani authorities. This will take approximately 48 hours. You will need to show the code before crossing. You will also need to apply for a visa through the normal process. See ‘applying for a visa’," the statement says.