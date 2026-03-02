Gulf states declare their right to respond to Iranian attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states – Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain – held an online meeting and stated that they reserve the right to respond to Iranian strikes, the Council's statement says, Trend reports.

"The Gulf States will take all necessary measures to protect their security and stability, as well as their territories, citizens and permanent residents, including ensuring the ability to respond to aggression", the statement says.

The ministers stressed that their countries retain "the right to a legitimate response and the right to self-defence" in accordance with international law.

They also called on Iran to immediately stop attacks.

The statement noted that stability in the Persian Gulf region is not only a regional issue, but also one of the fundamental foundations of global economic stability.

It also said that member states of the Arab League condemned Iran's attacks, calling them "a flagrant violation of international law and conventions, as well as the principles of international law."