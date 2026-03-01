Israeli army attacks military targets in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Israeli army struck several military targets in Tehran where Iranian commanders were believed to be located, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, dozens of military command posts were hit, including the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the intelligence and command centers of the IRGC Air Force, and the headquarters of the internal intelligence service.

The strikes were reportedly directed at targets where IDF intelligence had detected the presence of personnel responsible for directing combat operations.