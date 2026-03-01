Israel to continue to use all its might to defend itself – Katz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Justice has prevailed, and the axis of evil has been dealt a heavy blow, said Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz, Trend reports.

"Khamenei was neutralized in the opening strike of Operation 'Roaring Lion,' along with other high-ranking Iranian officials. Those who acted to destroy Israel were destroyed. Justice has prevailed, and the axis of evil has been dealt a heavy blow. Congratulations to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his leadership and decisiveness, and to the IDF for the brilliant execution. Israel will continue to use all its might to defend itself," Katz said.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.