Israel and U.S. take action to address Iran’s nuclear program, Danon says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Israel, in coordination with the United States, has undertaken measures to address what it considers a growing threat from Iran’s nuclear program and regional activities, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East, Trend reports.

Danon said the operation targeted nuclear infrastructure, missile production sites, and elements of Iran’s network of regional proxies. He emphasized that the measures were taken after diplomatic efforts were exhausted and were intended to reduce the risk posed to Israel and its neighbors.

“This operation was carried out to address an immediate threat and to prevent further escalation. Our goal is to protect civilians and ensure regional stability,” Danon said.

He also highlighted concerns over Iran’s continued uranium enrichment, missile development, and support for armed groups in the region, describing these activities as destabilizing. Recent missile and drone attacks have affected several countries in the region, including the UAE, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Iraq, with civilian casualties reported in Tel Aviv.

Danon noted that the actions are guided by clear objectives: to mitigate nuclear risks, reduce missile threats, and limit destabilizing activities, while ensuring that measures are consistent with international law and the UN Charter.