IRGC says large‑scale missile and drone attacks launched on Israeli and U.S. military targets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the launch of a large‑scale missile and drone attack against targets in Israel and United States military bases across the Middle East, the statement of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC/SEPAH) says, Trend reports.

The IRGC said its forces struck military and security sites in Israel as well as U.S. facilities in the region as part of what it described as the first phase of Operation “True Promise 4,” a response to earlier operations conducted against Iran.

Details on the scale and impact of the strikes remain limited as the situation continues to develop.