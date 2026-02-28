OIC condemns Iran’s actions against neighboring states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned Iran’s actions against the sovereignty and territories of neighboring countries: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan, Trend reports.

The Secretariat described these actions as an unacceptable escalation that threatens regional stability and peace.

It reaffirmed full solidarity with the affected countries in defending their sovereignty, security, and stability, emphasizing that such violations of international law set a dangerous precedent and undermine the foundations of international relations based on good neighborliness, mutual respect, and non-interference in internal affairs.

"The General Secretariat reiterates its call for the immediate cessation of any escalatory actions, restraint, and a return to the dialogue table to avoid slipping into wider confrontations that may threaten the security and stability of the entire region," the statement reads.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. On the morning of February 28, Israel and the U.S. began launching strikes on Iran from land, sea, and air.