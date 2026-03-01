Donald Trump claims Iranian leader Khamenei dead

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a post on his Truth Social page, Trend reports.

Trump claimed that the operation was carried out with close cooperation with Israel, and suggested that other Iranian leaders had also been killed.

"He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do. This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country. We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us," he said.

Trump further stated that heavy bombing in Iran will continue “uninterrupted throughout the week, or as long as necessary.