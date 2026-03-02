Turkmenistan, Russia discuss cooperation in migration sector

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 2. Turkmenistan and Russia discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of migration, Trend reports via the Turkmenistan’s State Migration Service.

The talks were held via videoconference between representatives of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan and the Main Directorate for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation on February 27, 2026.

The parties engaged in a dialogue regarding potential avenues for collaboration under the bilateral agreement on migration cooperation and delineated the key focus areas.



The participants underscored the significance of engagement within global entities in bolstering relations between the two nations.

Earlier in February, Turkmen officials engaged in discussions regarding migration-related matters with representatives from South Korea, the United Kingdom, Thailand, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

In January, talks focused on enhancing the legislative framework for migration were held between Turkmenistan’s State Migration Service and Ahmet Demirok, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Türkiye.

