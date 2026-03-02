Bakcell expands digitalization of customer services

To ensure faster and more secure execution of customer service processes, Bakcell has implemented a biometric verification solution based on the SİMA technology.

Under the new approach, sales of phone numbers at official sales points, as well as customer identification during transactions, are carried out using face recognition technology provided by SİMA.

Biometric verification implemented via SİMA contributes to further strengthening security and simplifying procedures. At the same time, thanks to paperless document circulation, service times are significantly reduced, and the overall customer experience is optimized.

Bakcell plans to gradually expand the use of digital solutions across its customer service operations.

About Bakcell:

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company, serving over three million customers with high-quality, high-speed services. As one of the largest investors in the country’s non-oil sector, Bakcell contributes to Azerbaijan’s sustainable development through AI-based innovative solutions.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in telecommunications, energy, high-tech, and construction across various countries.