Iran’s FM urges UN action over death of Supreme Leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the UN Security Council regarding the death of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, Trend reports.

“In a new series of aggressive, unprovoked, and completely unjustifiable actions against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States and the Israeli regime deliberately targeted the highest official of a United Nations Member State, namely, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, on February 28, 2026,” the letter reads.

According to the document, Tehran characterized the incident as a violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and other principles of international law, including the prohibition on the use of force and the sovereign equality of states.

“In view of the above, and in a context where the normalization of gross violations of international law threatens the integrity of the international system, the Islamic Republic of Iran formally and strongly calls on the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to fulfill their Charter responsibilities for the maintenance of international peace and security and take immediate, concrete, and effective measures to ensure that the United States and the Israeli regime are held fully accountable for this egregious terrorist act,” Araghchi wrote.

The Iranian foreign minister also requested that the letter be circulated as an official document of the Security Council.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

As a result of the military airstrikes carried out the previous day by Israel and the United States, Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei and members of his family were killed.