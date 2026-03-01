UAE closes it embassy in Tehran - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The United Arab Emirates has announced the closure of its Embassy in Tehran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emirates said in a statement, Trend reports.

The ministry said that the country also withdraws its ambassador to Iran, along with all members of its diplomatic mission, in response to the Iranian missile attacks the UAE’s territory.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this decision reflects the UAE’s firm and unwavering stance against any aggression that threatens its security and sovereignty. It comes in light of continued hostile and provocative conduct that undermines de-escalation efforts and pushes the region toward a highly dangerous trajectory, threatening regional and international peace and stability, as well as energy security and the stability of the global economy," the ministry said.